Handyman shares brilliant heating hack to slash your high energy bill: 'It made a big difference'

With winter weather just around the corner, everyone is looking for ways to reduce their heating bills while staying warm and cozy inside.

If your heat comes through a radiator, there are some clever ways to boost its efficiency and keep your bills down.

The scoop

That Property Guy (@thatpropertyguyuk) shared his hack for giving your radiators a boost using reflector foil in a short Instagram Reel.

He explains that reflector foil can keep your house warm by reflecting heat back into the room.

"It's really simple to install and a good idea to install on radiators on external walls," That Property Guy says.

Then, he describes how to buy the foil from DIY stores or online. For a quick hack, you can also use kitchen aluminum foil.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

That Property Guy's radiator foil hack reduces energy loss and can help you save money on high winter heating bills.

Radiators can be efficient heating sources because of how they use electricity and provide targeted warmth in certain areas of a home. They are best used in rooms where you spend a lot of time and small spaces where the heated air doesn't have to travel too far.

There are also many other ways to boost heat efficiency in your home, such as installing a heat pump that transfers heat energy instead of generating it. Meanwhile, heat pump water heaters can keep your home's water supply nice and warm using a fraction of the energy of traditional water heaters.

🗣️ Do you think home heating costs are higher than they should be?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Clearing air vents, fixing air leaks, and upgrading to a programmable thermostat can boost efficiency with your current setup. Smart home updates and simple weatherization measures like That Property Guy's hack can make heating bills substantially more affordable this winter.

What people are saying

The original poster's followers appreciated this radiator hack and shared their relevant experiences in the comment section.

"Great tip," one Instagram user wrote.

"I did this in my 1947 home and it made a big difference in my heating bill," another Instagrammer commented. "I live in the States, and my radiators are just like the ones shown in this video."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.