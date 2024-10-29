Homeowner shares simple cleaning hack that could quickly lower your energy costs: 'No expensive repair bill'

When was the last time you checked behind your fridge?

If it's been a while, you should probably take a look — it might be time for cleaning, especially if you want to save money and keep your fridge running as efficiently as possible.

The scoop

If you don't know where to start, you're in luck. Home maintenance expert Kyshawn Lane (@weeklyhomecheck) has created a simple, step-by-step video on exactly what you should do to have a clean fridge running in tip-top shape in no time.

Week 33-Deep clean fridge It's time for our bi annual fridge deep clean. Most importantly, be sure to sure to vacuum the coils to keep your fridge performing at its best. To clean: •Unplug and remove any dirt or hair accumulated on the coils. •Remove all food. •Vacuum any crumbs or spills, tackle hard stains with dawn power wash. •Let glass shelves cool before placing hot water to avoid glass shattering. •Replace all food and remember to plug back in. Avoid placing hot food in the fridge as it can lead to sever bacteria growth and contamination.

According to Kyshawn, the most important thing you should do is clean out your fridge's coils. Over time, dust and hair can accumulate on these coils, causing your fridge to work harder and use more energy to run. If left uncleaned, it can cause unnecessary wear and tear on your fridge and inflate utility bills.

Most often, these coils are located at the back of your fridge, so start by pulling your fridge away from the wall to make it more accessible. While you're at it, Kyshawn recommends vacuuming the area behind your fridge before getting started on the coils.

Before you vacuum the coils, be sure to unplug your fridge. Then, remove the cover over the coils. To vacuum the coils, use a vacuum hose attachment so you can clean up all the built-up particles in its cracks and crevices.

Once the coils are clean, you can move on to cleaning the inside of the fridge, but be sure to take all of the food out before you begin. Kyshawn recommends removing the shelves and drawers and washing them in the sink with warm water and dish soap. The inside of your fridge can also be cleaned with warm water and dish soap, using a rag to scrub away at any tough messes.

Once dried, the shelves, drawers, and food can be placed back inside, before making yourself a refreshing beverage to celebrate your hard work and newly cleaned fridge.

How it's helping

Quick appliance maintenance hacks like Kyshawn's are a great way to reduce stress on your wallet, whether from utility bills or unexpected fix-it or replacement costs.

Cleaning your fridge's coils can save consumers an average of 11% on energy bills, per Angi. Plus, regular cleaning of your fridge coils can double or even triple its lifespan, according to Mother Earth News, saving you money on a brand new appliance and keeping one out of a landfill for just a little bit longer.

Of course, switching to newer, more energy-efficient or smart appliances is also a great way to save money and reduce your household's environmental impact in the long run. These upgrades can save the average household approximately $450 every year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Plus, the EPA says energy-efficient appliances use anywhere between 10% and 50% less energy and water than standard models, making them far healthier than older appliances.

Transitions to smart appliances and other money and energy-saving upgrades can be intimidating, but there are plenty of organizations out there that can help you — often for free.

Arcadia, for example, is a new tech startup that helps homeowners switch to solar power with $0 in upfront costs. WattBuy is another company offering free, personalized services to help you save money using clean energy.

What people are saying

Users in the comments of Kyshawn's video were appreciative of the informational how-to.

"Very demure, very classy, very educative," wrote one person.

"Never done the coils on my fridge," said another user. "But I will definitely do this now."

One person shared how their hack recently saved their fridge — and their wallet. "So true. Ours just stopped working," they wrote. "Pulled it out, vacuumed the coils. Bam! Worked again. No expensive repair bill."

