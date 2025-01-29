  • Home Home

Man shares easy dryer hack to save money on your home energy bill: 'If you really want to make a difference ...'

"You guys are out here turning off LED lights; meanwhile …"

by Audrey Brewer
"You guys are out here turning off LED lights; meanwhile ..."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Most people are told one of the easiest ways to save money and energy is to turn off any lights you don't need in your home. But one TikToker is working to prove that lightbulbs, specifically LED ones, are the least of your energy-consuming worries in your home and exposing the real culprits jacking up your bills.

The scoop

TikToker For_The_Rest_Of_Us (@for_the_rest_of_us) broke down some energy myths in a recent video, explaining: "You guys are out here turning off LED lights; meanwhile, your dryer's out here committing crimes against the grid."

@for_the_rest_of_us Stop turning off the light when you leave the room. How to save electricity, money, and the environment. Power myths. ##renewableenergy##sparky##funfacts##electriciansoftiktok##science ♬ where is my mind (piano version) - your movie soundtrack

He goes on to explain that turning off LED lights, charging your phone, or leaving your TV on are mere drops in the bucket compared to appliances that produce or use heat, like dryers, ovens, and HVAC units. "Your lint-filled dryer burns up more energy in an hour than leaving an LED light on for almost a month," he says.

Other examples he gives include cooking with an oven for a few hours was roughly equivalent to leaving a TV on for several days and charging your phone every day for a year used the same amount of energy as a load of laundry.

"If you really want to make a difference in the environment and your pocketbook, use less heat, less stove, less space heaters, less dryer," he concludes.

How it's working

While it's always a good idea to turn off (or in some cases unplug) certain electronics, as the TikToker pointed out, the savings are minuscule compared to large, heat-producing appliances. According to the Department of Energy, LED light bulbs use up to 90% less energy and last 25 times as long as traditional incandescent bulbs.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Meanwhile, Inspire Clean Energy backs one of his facts, pointing out that running the average dryer for two hours uses about the same number of kilowatt-hours as a week's worth of watching TV.

Cutting down on energy consumption is definitely helpful in reducing the amount of pollution from your home. Upgrading to efficient appliances also helps cut down on the amount of energy used to do things like run a dryer. For example, a heat pump dryer can reduce energy use by up to 28% compared to conventional dryers, per Energy Star.

If you want to make changes to your home's energy use, check out The Cool Down's Guide to making your house a smart house.

How often do you wash your clothes in cold water?

Always 💯

Usually 👍

Only certain fabric types 👙

Never 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What people are saying

People in the comments loved the TikToker's information, finding it informative and reassuring about the impact they can make.

"I did the math on LED bulbs a couple years ago. I'll pay the ~$10 a year to leave one light on almost 24/7 to not stumble around in the dark," one person wrote.

Another pointed out that while the tips are helpful, "none of that compares to corporations." The TikToker agreed, adding: "You're right. Or private jets."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x