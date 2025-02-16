Realtor shares genius hack for staying warm in an old house: 'I see such a difference already'

Want to stay cozy without breaking the bank this winter? A North Carolina realtor's budget-friendly window insulation tip is helping homeowners slash their heating costs and stay warm.

The scoop

NC realtor and TikToker Syblena (@syblena.childers) shared how she keeps her older home warm using Reflectix. This reflective insulation material fits right into window frames, offering simple application.

"One of the ways we stay warm is using this reflective insulation," Syblena explains in her video. "I just cut it to fit into my windows. They sit in the window frames."

The bubble wrap-like material blocks drafts and reflects heat back into rooms. She notes that the panels maintain their shape well and can be easily removed when you want natural light.

"I can pop it right back out, so the sun is shining in there during the day," she says.

How it's helping

This simple window hack could reduce heating bills by up to 30% during cold months. The insulation panels cost about $55 for a 100-square-foot roll, enough to cover several windows.

Beyond the money savings, better-insulated homes need less energy to stay warm. When homes across America reduce their energy needs, they create less pollution, helping keep the planet cool. Small changes like this make neighborhoods cleaner and healthier for everyone.

What everyone's saying

The trick has gotten rave reviews from users who've tried it in their homes. Commenters highlighted the hack's comfort and cost benefits.

"This is perfect, put it in our 1928 rental and I see such a difference already!!!" shared one user.

"Helps in the summer too to keep heat out," wrote another TikToker.

"I've used it before and it works great!" responded one user.

Some users note they've used the panels for years in RVs and older homes with great results. Others point out that the material works well for renters since it's removable and leaves no damage.

The flexibility to remove panels during sunny hours lets you balance warmth with natural light, making this an easy win for both your wallet and your comfort this winter.

The flexibility to remove panels during sunny hours lets you balance warmth with natural light, making this an easy win for both your wallet and your comfort this winter.




