Reddit thread offers amazing tips for renters trying to fix drafty doors and windows: ‘What else can we do?’

When temperatures fell below freezing this December, one Reddit user shared that they were struggling to stay warm. But, thankfully, commenters came to their aid with suggestions for insulating their home.

As the world gets warmer in general, the weather is getting less predictable, which can result in unusual cold spells in many locations. Sometimes, this means residents are trying to stay warm in homes that simply weren’t built for this kind of freeze.

Many have turned to their online communities for tips and tricks, like the Redditor who was trying to survive winter in a poorly insulated home.

In this recent thread, the original poster says they live in a 100-year-old building full of drafts.

“We lined all the windows with towels/blankets, replaced draft stoppers, applied weatherizing tape to every nook and cranny, and I even taped one of our exterior doors shut (we don’t use it) and it’s still drafty,” they say.

Concerned about both the uncomfortable temperature inside the home and the skyrocketing heating bill, they ask, “What else can we do in the meantime to fix the draftiness?”

The top comment offers several helpful suggestions such as window insulation film, checking for drafts in fireplaces, and taking advantage of sunlight through south-facing windows to warm the home during the day.

“Rugs can also help depending on where you’re losing heat from, as well as thick curtains,” they add. “I like the velvet ones from Ikea for insulation and light blocking.”

Other commenters suggested sealing the front door mail slot while some listed their favorite weather stripping.

Improving insulation in a home is a smart step for combatting both winter and summer temperatures. It helps maintain a comfortable indoor climate, while also lowering heating and cooling bills, since the home’s HVAC system doesn’t have to work so hard. Finally, it’s good for the environment, because less HVAC use means less electricity and fuel used, reducing the amount of heat-trapping gas released into the air.

The OP of this Reddit thread was glad to receive so many suggestions.

“Thank you!” they say in response to a comment. “I’ll check out the velvet curtains and window plastic for sure.”

