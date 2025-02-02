DIYer shares simple trick to stop drafts from unexpected source: 'This is such a good, cheap and easy fix'

As the country is in winter, many homeowners may notice drafts. While your first instinct may be to search for air leaks in window sills or door cracks, TikToker Fix It with Mitch (@fixitwithmitch) is letting everyone know that cold air may be coming from an unsuspecting place: an outlet.

The scoop

In his viral video, Fix It with Mitch demonstrates a cheap and easy method for fixing drafty outlets.

The DIYer recommends starting by going to your bedroom and feeling around the outlet for cold air.

"The outlets on exterior walls are one of the primary ways drafts come into the house," he says.

Luckily, it's a simple fix that only requires a screwdriver or drill and a foam outlet insulation gasket. Fix It with Mitch bought 26 for just $10.99.

Start by removing the outlet cover and placing the gasket insulation. Once set, simply pop the cover back on, and drill it back into place.

This is a simple way "to stop those pesky drafts and save on your heating bills," the creator wrote in the caption.

How it's helping

Living with drafts in your home is not only inconvenient for your comfort level but is also a financial burden on your wallet. Drafts mean energy losses, which equals more money spent on utility bills.

Every year, homeowners lose money because of poor insulation. In fact, according to the Department of Energy, insulation and air sealing can save homeowners about 20% on heating and cooling costs.

If your home doesn't feel sufficiently heated or cooled, you may also be more liable to turn your heating or air conditioning system higher, costing you even more money and the planet even more carbon exposure. As much as 20% of heat-trapping gases come from home energy use, according to the UC Davis Western Cooling Efficiency Center.

Using this simple hack to stop outlet drafts will save you money and help the planet by reducing energy waste and pollution.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to discover the hack and eager to try it out at home.

"This is such a good, cheap and easy fix!" one user wrote. "Thank you!!!"

"Also need to fill hole from outside, otherwise pests can come into your walls too, like mice," another TikToker suggested.

When one user expressed concern about the hack being a potential fire hazard, Fix It with Mitch calmed their doubts.

"It's non-conductive, and stands off away from the wiring," he responded. "If it somehow catches fire, it's because something behind it went realllllly wrong."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



