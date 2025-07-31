Homeowners share clever hacks using old food jars: 'I have hoarded'

It can be extremely satisfying to find a new use for something you have lying around the house. And the internet is full of helpful hacks advising curious people how to do just that with a wide variety of items.

The scoop

One inquisitive person took to the subreddit thread r/ZeroWaste to ask about the best uses for various glass jars they had saved.

"I have hoarded so [many] glass jars with lids from peanut butter, jam, pickles, etc. in hope that one time I will need it. And this time has come!!" they explained.

The poster added that they recently installed shelves in their pantry and wanted to use their old glass jars to store food such as raisins, nuts, and seeds. Their concern was that it might actually not be safe or that they would need to throw out the food they were storing after a little while.

How it's helping

Repurposing old containers is a fantastic way to save money. It also keeps things out of our already overcrowded landfills and oceans, which helps preserve delicate ecosystems.

There are a variety of organizations that actually reward consumers for getting organized and decluttering their homes. For instance, you can recycle old clothes and electronics via Trashie and earn credit to spend in different ways.

The reusing of glass jars is just one of many online hacks. One person showed how they use old takeout containers to store their tools with an easy labeling system. Another revealed how to use old candles or mason jars to hold snacks with plastic fruit cups as dividers.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to point out that there are many safe and efficient uses for glass jars.

"I store all kinds of things in them. Homemade apple chips, some rye chips, seeds, flours, you name it," one said. "Glass is nice since it does not leach anything into your food. I find the original lids to be more than enough to keep moisture and pests out."

Another helpful user added: "Jelly jars are also great for making overnight oats, chia seed pudding, vinaigrette. If your work bag is sufficiently padded, they can be great for bringing your lunch in, with servings of fruits, vegetables, etc. Jars are fun for holding pencils, make cute vases for the right kind of backyard bouquet. We propagate some of our plant cuttings in washed jars."

