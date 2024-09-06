Home cook shares 'brilliant' idea to give your empty fruit containers a second life: 'How have I not thought of this?'

Small changes in our daily habits can benefit both our wallets and the planet.

Here's a clever way to upcycle old candle jars and fruit cups into handy snack containers. This eco-friendly hack helps you pack perfectly portioned meals and snacks while keeping single-use plastics out of landfills.

The scoop

This simple hack transforms empty candle jars or mason jars into portable snack containers using plastic fruit cups as dividers.

Here's how it works:

Clean out an empty candle jar or grab a mason jar. Insert a plastic fruit cup container into the jar. Fill the fruit cup with yogurt, dressing, or dip. Add granola, salad, or other dry ingredients to the main jar. Finally, screw on the lid to keep everything fresh and separate.

Eco-friendly living influencer Brightly (@brightly.eco) shared this clever trick, noting: "Instead of tossing those apple sauce containers in your recycling bin, keep them around to make handy to-go snack containers!"

How it's helping

This hack brings eco-friendliness to meal prep and on-the-go snacking. By repurposing items you already have, you'll save money on specialized food storage containers.

Plus, it makes packing balanced meals a breeze — no more soggy salads or granola.

From an eco perspective, this trick gives new life to items that might otherwise end up in the trash or recycling bin. Reusing containers reduces the demand for new plastics and keeps waste out of our oceans and our overflowing landfills.

It's a small step that can make a big difference if widely adopted.

What everyone's saying

People are loving this simple yet effective hack.

One commenter exclaimed: "How have I not thought of this!?! Love it! Thanks for sharing."

Others chimed in with their own variations, such as using applesauce containers for dry ingredients: "Fun fact! Apple sauce ones work to put on in put the spaces and then dry things like the granola could go on top (with berries in the inside one) and screw lid on! Double storage."

The overwhelming response has been enthusiasm and gratitude, with many viewers eager to try it themselves. As one user summed it up: "Wow. This is brilliant! Thank you for this tip."

This hack perfectly illustrates how small changes in our daily habits can benefit both our wallets and the planet. By thinking creatively about the items we already have, we can reduce waste, save money, and make our lives a little easier in the process.

So, before you toss that empty candle jar or fruit cup, consider giving it a second life as a convenient snack container. Your taste buds, your budget, and the environment will thank you.

