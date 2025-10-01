Gardener warned after sharing photos of baffling landscaping decision: 'This is not good'

Protecting trees is important both from an ecological point of view and a gardening one. But sometimes trees struggle, and you might not know why.

Such was the case for a Redditor who posted in the r/Tree subreddit and asked, "Is this killing my tree?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared a series of photos of a tree with volcano mulched gravel and green spots on the bark.

Other Reddit users had a lot to say about the photos shared.

"When you say 'is this killing the tree?' Do you mean the rocks? Because yes," one person commented.

Another said of the volcano mulched gravel, "Extra heat extra weight. Moisture against the bark . This is not good."

As many Reddit users pointed out, the volcano-mulched gravel was likely the most significant problem for the tree. Volcano mulching is a common landscaping practice, but it involves putting down too much mulch (or, in this case, gravel).

Placing that much gravel around the tree covers the roots to the point that they can't receive enough oxygen. It also causes bark breakdown where the gravel is piled up against the tree.

Spending money on this much gravel is a waste because the tree will become damaged and possibly die. When this practice is widespread, it throws the ecosystem out of balance. The loss of a tree also means a loss of cooling shade.

A better option for tree mulch (and one that saves money and time while keeping trees healthy) is to use fallen leaves, plants from the garden, or grass clippings instead.

However, if the tree dies, the original poster could also save a ton of time and money by replacing it with native plants or even rewilding their entire lawn. Switching from a traditional monoculture lawn to a native lawn means less maintenance and more water bill savings, as native lawns rarely need to be watered.

Even better, native plants attract pollinators, which help keep your local ecosystem thriving and protect human food supplies.

You don't need to redo your entire lawn to reap benefits. Simply installing a handful of common native plants, like buffalo grass or clover, in a corner will be incredibly beneficial.

It's certainly better than having a tree that one Redditor described as "[…] a poorly-maintained tree with … crowded branching that resembles a bowl of pasta, and an old sunscald injury with, from this distance, appears to be carpenter ant sawdust."

