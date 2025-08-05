Homeowner issues warning after hours of grueling work on seemingly innocent yard: 'I've had to do this to so many trees'

A Redditor recently posted to r/landscaping to show off the work they did in rescuing a tree from certain doom.

"Saved a tree from a volcano today. Might be too late, but at least the client was educated!" they wrote in the post title.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The landscaper didn't rescue the tree from a literal volcano, but rather one made of mulch around its base. This is a widespread trend that is damaging a lot of mature trees.

By piling mulch high above the base of a tree, owners are creating a moist environment that's perfect for pests and fungal infections to thrive. The damage caused by these conditions can be seen in the Reddit post.

The bigger issue with mulch volcanoes is that they suffocate the root flare. This area is vital for oxygen exchange in a tree. Piling up matter high causes an explosion of root growth as the tree tries to find oxygen.

This increase in growth can produce roots that encircle the trunk, and eventually strangle it as the tree grows thicker. These girdling roots are a severe problem. By comparison, it's much easier to remove excess mulch earlier in a tree's life before girdling roots start forming.

A well-cared-for tree is a key component of an all-natural yard. Trees play vital roles in preventing soil erosion, reducing ambient heat with shade and transpiration, improving air quality, and sequestering carbon.

Reddit commenters were optimistic about this particular tree surviving a mulch volcano after adequate care.

"I've had to do this to so many trees around our property. Most were at least as mature as the one you have here, and most have ended up being just fine," said one community member. "Sometimes online we think every little thing will kill a tree, or a lawn for that matter, but we forget how resilient nature can be. Good job to you - and the client for helping it along!"

"Tree should be OK. Couple inches of mulch on top of the exposed roots and you're good to go," said another user.

