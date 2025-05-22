  • Outdoors Outdoors

New gardener thrilled after spotting wild bumblebee buzzing through their native lawn: 'This always makes me so incredibly happy'

"Well done on having a good environment for the little guy."

by Misty Layne
"Well done on having a good environment for the little guy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Gardening offers many benefits from the therapeutic to the aesthetic, and one new gardener on Reddit discovered another reason to be delighted with the activity.

The Redditor shared a video of a bumblebee exploring some of their recently planted flowers with the title, "Bees loving my newfound green thumbs!"

Bees loving my new found green thumbs!
byu/PineapplePlastic4733 ingardening

They explained, "Recently took an interest in gardening, not something I've even dabbled with before. Very rewarding not just to see the plants grow but to see local pollinators making use of them."

For those interested in attracting more pollinators, an excellent way to do so is by rewilding your lawn and turning it from a monoculture lawn to a native plant one.

Monoculture lawns are the most common type of lawn and require quite a bit of maintenance. Homeowners must constantly feed, water, and mow these lawns to ensure proper upkeep, which consumes time, energy, and money.

However, native lawns utilize plants native to the area. Once a homeowner has established a native lawn, little maintenance is needed. This saves not only time and energy, but it also considerably lowers water bills, as consumption of this valuable resource is reduced.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Native plants are also beneficial for providing pollinators with nectar, which attracts more of these to one's yard, creating a more balanced ecosystem and helping to protect the human food supply.

Even rewilding a section of one's lawn can offer these benefits. Though native plants vary by region, many common ones are excellent for beginning a rewilding project, including clover, buffalo grass, and blue grama.

This Redditor's particularly cute pollinator enchanted people.

One user exclaimed, "This always makes me so incredibly happy and fulfilled to see in my own garden, too!"

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another said, "Look at that packed pollen cargo pocket at the lil leg."

Yet another simply stated, "Well done on having a good environment for the little guy."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x