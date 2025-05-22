New gardener thrilled after spotting wild bumblebee buzzing through their native lawn: 'This always makes me so incredibly happy'

"Well done on having a good environment for the little guy."

Gardening offers many benefits from the therapeutic to the aesthetic, and one new gardener on Reddit discovered another reason to be delighted with the activity.

The Redditor shared a video of a bumblebee exploring some of their recently planted flowers with the title, "Bees loving my newfound green thumbs!"

They explained, "Recently took an interest in gardening, not something I've even dabbled with before. Very rewarding not just to see the plants grow but to see local pollinators making use of them."

For those interested in attracting more pollinators, an excellent way to do so is by rewilding your lawn and turning it from a monoculture lawn to a native plant one.

Monoculture lawns are the most common type of lawn and require quite a bit of maintenance. Homeowners must constantly feed, water, and mow these lawns to ensure proper upkeep, which consumes time, energy, and money.

However, native lawns utilize plants native to the area. Once a homeowner has established a native lawn, little maintenance is needed. This saves not only time and energy, but it also considerably lowers water bills, as consumption of this valuable resource is reduced.

Native plants are also beneficial for providing pollinators with nectar, which attracts more of these to one's yard, creating a more balanced ecosystem and helping to protect the human food supply.

Even rewilding a section of one's lawn can offer these benefits. Though native plants vary by region, many common ones are excellent for beginning a rewilding project, including clover, buffalo grass, and blue grama.

This Redditor's particularly cute pollinator enchanted people.

One user exclaimed, "This always makes me so incredibly happy and fulfilled to see in my own garden, too!"

Another said, "Look at that packed pollen cargo pocket at the lil leg."

Yet another simply stated, "Well done on having a good environment for the little guy."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



