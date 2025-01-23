Homeowner's colorful alternative to traditional grass lawn sparks inspiration online: 'I would love to be your neighbor'

"This looks a thousand times better than a plain ole herbicide-covered patch of grass."

A homeowner's switch from traditional grass has resulted in a stunningly colorful landscape.

In the r/NoLawns subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of a house with a patchwork of plants in front, with shades of green, teal, and purple. "Going No-Lawn gives you lots of opportunity to add color and texture," they wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"One thing I love about this garden are the various foliage textures and colors. People can have more variety than just flowers, even though the pollinators would appreciate the flowers," one person gushed in the comments.

Despite the Redditor's concern about the lack of flowers for pollinators, succulents such as those that appear to be in the photo actually do attract pollinators. This is one of the many benefits of switching to a native lawn. Pollinators, including birds, bees, and other insects, help, as the name implies, spread pollen and ensure plants' life cycles are complete.

Native lawns also require less maintenance and resources, especially when engaging in xeriscaping, which is the practice of designing landscapes to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation, per National Geographic.

Using less water saves on bills and, of course, unnecessary usage, which is a critical practice in areas experiencing drought. According to Los Angeles County Public Works, gardening accounts for nearly 70% of water usage in single-family homes, and opting for xeriscaping can reduce a home's usage by 50%.

Plants such as clover, buffalo grass, and other species native to the region in which you are attempting to landscape are excellent options for low-maintenance native lawns. If you want to make the change, check out The Cool Down's Guide to switching to a natural lawn.

Overall, people declared the landscaping to be "gorgeous."

"This is so well done. This looks a thousand times better than a plain ole herbicide-covered patch of grass. I would love to be your neighbor," a Redditor said.

