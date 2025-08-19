Homeowner outraged after security camera catches neighbor damaging property: 'File a report'

A dispute between neighbors found its way to the subreddit r/treelaw. The tough situation had the original poster looking to the community for advice.

"Neighbor cut down my dad's tree and it wasn't on their property," wrote the OP. "Can my dad claim for property damages in court? I have security camera footage of them on top of their shed leaning over with a 4 foot extended chain saw chopping away. When I walked into the yard they heard me and scurried away."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The accompanying pictures show trees and branches cut at various angles.

Aggressive, unsolicited tree management from neighbors is nothing new. These situations can get sticky when the tree is directly on the property line or if the tree poses insurance liabilities. Instances where neighbors cross property lines without permission, however, are more black and white.

Trees are a vital cornerstone of a wild yard. Their deep root systems help mitigate erosion and retain moisture in the soil. This is helpful in drought conditions, allowing groundwater to last longer for nearby plants, and in flood conditions, preventing too much water from flowing downstream at once.

Mature trees also sequester atmospheric carbon, which is a primary driver of those extreme weather conditions. In the process, these trees improve local air quality, produce needed shade, and reduce ambient temperatures via transpiration.

As a bonus, studies have suggested that simply being around trees is good for mental health.

Reddit commenters had unanimous advice for the OP dealing with their chain saw-toting neighbor.

"Call the police's non emergency line and have an officer come fill out a report of the incident. Then hire an arborist to appraise the tree and then sue them!" said the top-voted reply.

"Have the police come out and file a report," said another.

