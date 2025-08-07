Homeowner stunned after new neighbor proposes radical property change: 'Do I have a say in this?'

A homeowner was dealing with a stressful situation after a neighbor made a demand that could impact the health of a tree in their backyard.

In a post shared to Reddit's r/treelaw community, the Long Island, New York, resident explained that their new neighbor wanted to cut back a portion of a large tree that straddled their properties. While the main part of the tree was in the original poster's yard, there was a part that branches off over the neighbor's yard. The OP said the neighbor claimed "her home insurance will remain higher unless she cuts off the branch that is over her house."

"Do I have a say in this?" the homeowner asked the community. "Will the tree be okay? Will it destabilize? … Also, since we're going to be neighbors for 20+ years, I'd rather remain amicable and reach a compromise."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The question was valid and more than a neighborly squabble. Trees are vital to maintaining biodiversity, cooling local temperatures, and reducing air pollution. Removing large sections can put mature trees at risk and kill them. For homeowners who prioritize sustainability through native landscaping or shade trees that lower energy bills, these types of conflicts can derail their eco-friendly choices.

If you're dealing with a similar situation, there are steps you can take. Local arborists can provide assessments, and mediation services may help avoid legal battles. Also check and see if community tree ordinances are in place to protect your greenery. Groups such as Tree Equity Score also offer resources on protecting urban tree cover, especially in underserved communities.

Commenters jumped in with advice. "They want your permission so when the tree dies you can't sue them," one person warned. Another added, "One thing you could try to do is note that cutting that much of the canopy puts the entire tree at risk and you would need an arborist to come by to note what is safe to the preservation of the tree's life."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The OP came back with an update, revealing that the issue was indeed out of their hands. "The Town of Hempstead has spoken. Basically my neighbor can cut … because they have the right to all the property that they pay taxes on regardless of whether or not my tree dies. Since the trunk is on my property, it's my problem afterward."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.