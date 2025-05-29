Homeowner stunned after neighbor cuts down century-old property feature without permission: 'I think he must pay a huge fine'

The world's oldest, known living tree is called Methuselah. Named after the biblical Noah's grandfather who is said to have lived for 969 years, this tree is at least 4,600 years old. It survives partially because researchers keep its location a secret to protect it from human interference.

Unfortunately, some trees will never live that long. A homeowner in Germany shared in r/gardening that their neighbor cut down a tree that was almost a century old.

The pictures show the tree stump on the side of a cobblestone path. The original poster said their neighbor cut the tree down without permission and that "the rules here are very strict."

The post was made on March 28, 2025, and the OP said that the tree cutting happened the day before. According to Germany's Federal Nature Conservation Act, no one can cut down trees between March 1 and September 30. Pruning is generally acceptable, but further restrictions occur when an animal uses the tree to nest.

When someone asked what happened to the neighbor, the OP said, "We still don't know. The police came and I think he must pay a huge fine."

Fines can vary based on where the tree was cut down and what kind it was. But they are generally between 50 and 100,000 euros (about $57 to $112,000).

Losing a tree can have a big impact on its former community. Being in nature is good for mental health. When you lose a natural landmark, though, you can lose a part of your routine.

Cutting down a tree can also negatively impact an ecosystem. It's one fewer place for birds and squirrels to nest. It's less shade for everyone on a hot day.

If you share a tree on your property line or just admire a tree in your neighborhood, consider talking with your neighbor about it. Staying in touch with your community could keep a crucial, local plant alive for decades to come.

While nothing can bring back the felled tree in Germany, many Redditors expressed appreciation for environmental legislation.

"I love that environmental protection law in Germany!" said one person. "I wish all governments in the world were that considerate about nature and wildlife!"

"My arborist used to live in Germany," another Reddit user told, "and stated the laws are "unbelievably strict" (to an American). I wish they WERE a bit stricter here."

A third person remarked, "I appreciate how overly angry everyone in this sub gets about people cutting down trees. I feel very seen."

