Homeowner shocked after neighbor's 'aggressive' act creates major hazard: 'Literally removed half of one side'

A homeowner recently turned to r/treelaw after discovering their neighbor had only trimmed their side of a shared tree, a move that left the tree dangerously lopsided.

"The tree wasn't a major hazard before because the weight was evenly distributed," the original poster explained. But after their neighbor "aggressively" cut their half, the remaining heavy limbs now hang entirely over their side of the property, posing a potential threat during storms.

One commenter criticized the decision and said, "You can't remove 45-50% of a tree and expect it not to affect the life of the tree or stability." They added that the damage might not be immediate but could surface during a significant weather event. "Whoever literally removed half of one side of a tree like this should have their business license taken away," they remarked.

Tree maintenance laws vary by jurisdiction, according to the Tree and Neighbor Law Blog. In many cases, Nolo shared that residents may be legally required to trim a tree that straddles a property line. Even if no damage has occurred yet, some laws allow people to take action if a neighbor's tree encroaches on their property and poses a credible risk.

When a tree grows on the boundary line between two properties, both homeowners typically share responsibility for its care, LawnStarter explained. While property owners have the right to trim branches that overhang their land, an article published in FindLaw stated that cutting half of a shared tree without coordinating with the other owner can destabilize the entire structure.

"Here, you can trim the branches that hang over your property. But you cannot damage the tree or make it a hazard to someone else. Looks to me like that is exactly what happened here," one commenter noted. When dealing with shared trees, the best route would be to talk to local authorities and ISA-certified arborists.

For homeowners making pro-environment upgrades, like planting shade trees or building rain gardens, uncooperative neighbors can become a real barrier.

Disputes with neighbors can derail efforts to make properties more resilient to extreme weather conditions. Clear communication, expert input, and policy awareness can help homeowners avoid such conflicts and successfully make eco-friendly improvements.

Other commenters on the thread echoed these notions.

One wrote: "Your state laws, a survey moving a foot over, an arborist determination of how much the danger increased, and a [judge's] mood could all swing this in any direction."

Another stated: "People should talk to their neighbors more."

