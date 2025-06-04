Homeowner fears for safety after neighbor causes major damage during construction project: 'What should my next steps be?'

A neighbor's dangerous modification to the structure of a shared tree has one homeowner fearing for their safety.

During renovations on their side of the yard, a neighbor dug a massive trench and removed important structural roots from the tree. The worried homeowner took to the subreddit "r/treelaw" to see what they could do to prevent the tree from being blown over by a gust of wind.

"Judging by the damage I think that the next time we have a particularly windy day, my house and the other neighbors' house, are in danger," wrote the original poster. "The tree is 100 feet tall and these lots are 50 feet wide. What should my next steps be?"

The tree sits about 40% on the neighbor's side of the property and 60% on the homeowner's. According to the subreddit, where legal matters are discussed but no official advice is given, the issue could be mostly regarded as a boundary dispute, despite the homeowner being predominantly concerned with the structural integrity of the tree.

Issues with neighbors over environmental damage can be linked to safety concerns. Burning, using hazardous materials on lawns, or demanding the removal of native plants all have safety implications that, if not discussed collaboratively, could harm the community.

With this dispute, the damage to the roots of the tree could ultimately mean removal of the tree for safety reasons — an act that would impact the ecosystem within the community and could have been avoided if the neighbor had discussed with the OP first.

If neighbors are receptive to communication regarding disagreements, it could benefit all parties, as there is often a solution that suits both.

However, as some homeowners have shown, collaboration is not always an option. In cases such as these, helpful advice from the online community is always available, as the OP found out.

"What you can do now is get a written Level 2 tree risk assessment from a consulting arborist (an arborist who works independently, not for a tree removal service) with the TRAQ credential and an appraisal from a qualified tree appraiser," wrote one Redditor.

A TRAQ-qualified, ISA-certified arborist even imparted some advice.

"This is bad news, and a TRAQ arborist will no doubt tell you this in writing," they wrote. "It's even better if she or he can tell you both in writing."

