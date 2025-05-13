Homeowner fights back against HOA restriction by posting incredible sign in his yard: 'Score one for Mother Nature'

"This is one of the better posts in this sub."

This Redditor received multiple written warnings from their HOA demanding they clear the "weeds" in their garden, and the homeowner decided to educate in response.

They had planted a native lawn instead of grass, which is a smart time- and money-saving decision, but their homeowners association had something to say about it. "My HOA sent me a couple letters about 'removing the weeds' in my yard," they said. In response, they put up this educational sign.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They said the QR code led to the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences page about the Mimosa strigillosa, a plant native to the state.

"Unfortunately for the HOA and fortunately for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, these are not weeds but a native Florida plant called 'Sunshine Mimosa.' They bloom these amazing little purple puffballs," the homeowner said.

The OP shared legal research, too: "In the state of Florida, 'A deed restriction or covenant may not prohibit or be enforced so as to prohibit any property owner from implementing Florida-friendly landscaping on his or her land.'"

HOAs across the country try to prevent homeowners from implementing money-saving, eco-friendly improvements to their homes and properties. Whether it's growing vegetables, landscaping changes, putting up solar panels, or installing native plant lawns, HOAs have a disproportionate amount of power to prohibit decisions made by homeowners to improve their lives and the environment.

Does this situation sound familiar to you? If you're having trouble with your HOA, you are not powerless. Check out TCD's guide for getting engaged with your own HOA to change bylaws.

"The flowers are gorgeous … and the sign design is very reminiscent of botanical gardens. Nice work," one commenter said.

"This is one of the better posts in this sub. Educating the HOA is a good thing," another Redditor wrote.

"Score one for Mother Nature," someone else commented.

