Homeowner shares ordeal after dispute with neighbor: 'Find a lawyer who is versed in tree protection laws'

"It is apparent that whatever they used has poisoned everything around it."

Fighting over property lines with neighbors can become even more tricky with a looming tree reaching into their space. Unfortunately, this Reddit post detailed a three-year battle with a non-tree-loving neighbor, which resulted in tree death due to something toxic an arborist allegedly used.

However, the arborist wasn't hired by the OP — they were sent by the neighbor.

The Redditor's once beloved gum trees are now dead wood because their neighbor wanted a better view.

The neighbors cut down foliage in their yard while pestering the OP to do the same for three years. Not taking "no" for an answer, they took it upon themselves to send an arborist up the OP's tree. While the poster caught the arborist in the act, it was too late as the damage had been done — three months later, the leaves browned and dropped off on two trees.

Unfortunately, the authorities can't prosecute without video proof, but the Redditor was left to deal with a dead tree and possibly toxic soil.

As the poster sadly proclaimed, "It is apparent that whatever they used has poisoned everything around it." Before resorting to soil excavating, removal, or bioremediation with microorganisms, they should have a professional test it to identify contaminants — and use the results as part of a lawsuit, as some comments recommend.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If such an incident happens in the United States (this OP is in Australia), the damaging party could be liable to pay the owner two or three times the amount of actual monetary loss, according to NOLA.

One similar headline-making incident reported by the Portland Press Herald cost Amelia Bond, former CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation, $1.7 million in fines and settlements after using the toxic herbicide Tebuthiuron on neighbor trees. She wanted a better oceanfront view — ironically, that herbicide leached into the nearby ocean that she was desperate to get a view of.

The comments were highly sympathetic and gave the mourning tree parent solid advice.

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One person advised, "As a horticulturist, I can assure you that your neighbors will be in big trouble for killing your trees if you take legal action against them. Get your trees assessed by an arborist … find a lawyer who is versed in tree protection laws."

Considering where wildlife may go, someone else stated, "Don't remove the tree when/if it dies … dead and hollow trees can still be habitat."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.