Gardener fuming after neighbor's reckless behavior: 'I really hate this trend'

One gardener posted about the threat to the "hundreds of dollars and countless hours" of work they put into their garden due to poor neighbor behavior. Instead of cutting out existing weeds or requesting the OP do so, the neighbor used herbicide, which took out lots of healthy plants along with the invasives.

Now, the OP is concerned about the safety of the weed killer and whether garden relocation will be necessary.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows how the herbicide has already killed the grass on the other side of the OP's fence. Concerned about the ground's condition, the OP reached out to fellow gardeners for ways to test the affected area.

"Is there a soil test to find out if the weed killer was safe?" asked the OP.

"I really hate this trend. It's lazy and harmful," wrote another commenter. "It was most likely glyphosate, as it's clearly killing monocots and dicots…I would not recommend eating food from that garden."

Unfortunately, studies show this herbicide causes groundwater contamination, affects vital earthworm reproduction, and harms vital fungi that provide nutrients and water, per the Soil Association.

Even though the OP admitted to not always eating organic, they enjoy using natural means to tend to their garden. Without a proper discussion, the neighbor may use herbicide again and cause more damage to the property's soil and the environment.

The neighbor's actions appear to have caused as much emotional stress as physical damage — which may help them get legal compensation with proof. However, despite the Redditor stating "this garden was my pride and joy," they're still willing to avoid conflict and legal involvement.

Luckily, they may be able to leverage their good relationship with the landlord to facilitate a discussion with the neighbor. A conversation between neighbors or indirect intervention from the landlord can help neighbors understand the harm of their actions. The wronged party can also request compensation for this damage or at least help in rewilding the garden through compost and planting cover crops to prevent more weeds.

"Just have a convo with your neighbor about spraying near your garden and offer to weed whack those areas so they are kept up to the standard that your neighbor expects or desires," one commenter advised.

