Homeowner distraught after neighbors ignite fire mere feet from their property: 'Basically uninhabitable at this point'

As the recent Los Angeles wildfires have reminded the world, a fire can spread very quickly and wreak havoc on any property, especially where there is lots of potential fuel, such as trees. Therefore, this Reddit post about a neighbor burning a large tree 30 feet from someone's home goes beyond your typical frustrating neighbor story.

According to the post, the homeowner was dealing with annoying neighbors who disregard personal space. There had been other problems, as the neighbors blasted loud music and used power tools at any time of day or night.

"They've set about chopping down every tree in their yard for.. whatever reason," the OP added.

This time, however, they took their tree destruction to another level, going as far as burning freshly cut trees within 30 feet of the OP's house. The odor became so entrenched in the OP's home that the poor cat "even smells like it."

That wasn't the only problem, as the fumes from the burning wood also affected the poster's health.

"I … come and stay with [family] because I felt genuinely sick in there. My throat hurts," the OP wrote. "I'm about to lose my home and move out because it's basically uninhabitable at this point."

Unfortunately, frustrating incidents like this are not uncommon. Across the United States, neighbors have cut trees down without permission, dumped waste into nearby properties, and made it difficult to install eco-friendly updates.

The suburbs have their share of benefits compared to clogged city life, thanks to air-cleaning plants and more space. However, irresponsible human practices such as needlessly chopping down trees and burning wood can reduce pollinator habitats, take away oxygen sources, and release carcinogenic and asthma-triggering toxins including benzene, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and formaldehyde.

"Call the fire department, I'm sure this has to be illegal if it's as urban as you say," one commenter advised.

"File a claim with your homeowner's insurance," another Redditor noted. "You need every surface cleaned, including your vents. Clothing washed. Possibly bedding replaced. A friend of mine had to do this and it was a major claim. Don't try to do it alone."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



