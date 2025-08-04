Homeowner shares photo after creating stunning home decor from unexpected material: 'Love this'

Secondhand shopping can yield a wide range of items, be they interesting clothing pieces, valuable jewelry, sought-after cookware, or even vintage furniture.

Thrift store finds can also be repurposed, and many thrifters get creative with the ways they upcycle their purchases.

One Reddit user shared a creative way to repurpose any thrift store container on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thrifted champagne bucket repurposed as a planter," they captioned a picture of a tall, leafy plant sitting pretty in an intricately designed champagne holder.

Not only is this hack sensible, but now this Reddit user has an interesting conversation starter that matches their already well-decorated, floral space.

Buying secondhand, of course, is not only good for practicality. Consumers reusing items for aesthetics will also save money, as preowned items are sold at discounted prices. When consumers replace half of their annual purchases with thrift store finds for a third of the original price, they can save around $100 a year.

CNBC noted that thrifting can save consumers even more money than that, sharing CouponFollow data that said thrifters could potentially save $150 a month.

Sustainable shopping is well worth it for its financial benefits, but it also keeps perfectly usable items out of landfills, thus offsetting the pollution created in the production process as well as in decomposition.

In the United States, according to RoadRunner, 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste gets tossed into landfills annually, and those landfills are filling up fast. In fact, they are almost out of space.

For this reason, donating perfectly good, used items and purchasing secondhand can make a huge difference in the climate crisis, as landfills in the U.S. are not only overfilling but are producing landfill gas, which traps heat in the atmosphere, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

To save money, house interesting decor pieces, and to protect the planet, thrift shopping is the way to go.

Commenters on the Reddit post adored the original poster's innovative use of their thrifted champagne bucket.

"Love this," one commenter simply wrote.

"I never think of these things!" another noted. "Thanks for the inspiration!"

I never think of these things!" another noted. "Thanks for the inspiration!"