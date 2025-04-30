Shopper sparks major buzz after sharing photos of their thrifted finds: 'Everything looks amazing'

"I wish I could go to a thrift store and put together great styles like this!"

A shopper is gaining major attention online after revealing their top thrift store outfit picks.

Posting on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the fashion-savvy shopper shared 14 images of different, mostly thrifted looks, including jeans and shirts, winter coats, and various boots and shoes.

The post received lots of comments from fellow thrifters who loved the outfit choices. One person wrote, "Wow this is an immaculately put together outfit the thrift is just the cherry on top."

Shopping at thrift stores is a cost-effective way to buy high-quality clothing that will last much longer than fast-fashion options. Many people have shared that they've found designer gems at thrift stores for next to nothing, saving a lot of money on clothing and other items. According to CouponFollow, thrift shoppers save over $1,700 per year by buying goods secondhand.

Thrifting also helps conserve resources and reduce waste. Buying secondhand extends the life of items, keeping them out of landfills for longer. If more people buy secondhand items, it reduces the demand for new ones to be made, conserving the resources used in the manufacturing process and a lot of energy, which is often produced using dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

The fashion industry is responsible for a lot of pollution. Oxfam found that buying one new white cotton shirt produces the same amount of harmful pollution as driving a car for 35 miles. Fast fashion is particularly bad because the clothes are often of poor quality, lasting only a few months, which results in more waste in landfills. Additionally, fast-fashion brands are notorious for being bad employers, with many employees working long hours in poor conditions for below the minimum wage.

This shopper showed that thrifting is a good way to not only save money but also build a stylish wardrobe.

"Everything looks amazing on you," wrote one impressed commenter.

Another added, "I wish I could go to a thrift store and put together great styles like this!"

