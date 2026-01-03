Shopper stunned after discovering historic item at thrift store: 'Shut the front door'

"This is one of the coolest thrift finds I think I've seen!"

Shopping at thrift stores can do more than land you exceptional deals on everyday items. Many secondhand stores include an impressive selection of rare or valuable pieces, all marked down considerably from their original price.

One shopper recently stumbled upon a decorative pewter cup at a Japanese thrift shop, sharing its unique history with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Based on the one-of-a-kind inscription and the labeled box, the cup — originally designed by the famed Tiffany & Co. brand — was a gift from former U.S. President Biden to Toshiro Iijima, a member of Japan's Imperial Household Agency. According to the caption, the shopper "couldn't find anything comparable online."

The cup's low price point was a major draw, too; while similar Tiffany cups can cost between $300 and $400 when new, this thrift store had it on the shelves for only 4000 yen (about $25). Whether it's rare finds like these or common household items and electronics, secondhand stores tend to offer spectacular discounts on their inventory, making high-quality products more financially accessible.

Success stories like these encourage more individuals to choose thrifting over buying new. With our overconsumption mentality as rampant as it is, many of us have fallen into a culture of buying more than we need and throwing our perfectly usable surplus, which typically ends up clogging our already overcrowded landfills.

While reusing once-discarded items isn't the same as buying less in the first place, thrift stores do help cut down on avoidable planet-heating landfill buildup — and simultaneously reduce pressure on the energy-intensive, pollution-heavy manufacturing industry for brand-new products where secondhand options may suffice.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Folks offered their congratulations in the Reddit comments, celebrating the original poster's remarkable find.

"Shut the front door," one user wrote. "This is one of the coolest thrift finds I think I've seen!! Wow. Don't you sell that."

"Wow, 26 bucks. Frickin' sweet find," added another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.