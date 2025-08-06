Dad finds unlikely surprise in son's jacket bought at Goodwill: 'Meant to be'

If you've ever visited a thrift store, you might be familiar with the range of secondhand items available at discounted prices, from clothing to home goods to electronics. One proud shopper recently shared their eight-year-old son's success story at a Goodwill in Flagstaff, Arizona, posting a photo on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The leather jacket the father-and-son duo stumbled upon was an unconventional find, according to the post, since it apparently took the two of them months to get just what the child wanted, but it was a great bargain. In addition to the price, the shoppers later discovered $40 in Subway gift cards tucked away in the pockets.

"For $7.99 of course I get him his jacket that he's been on an endless search for what I imagine seems like decades to an 8 year old!" the original poster wrote.

Secondhand shoppers often unearth valuables concealed in pockets or hidden compartments of the items that they pick up, whether in everyday products or rare or unique finds. That's an unexpected benefit of owning something that once belonged to someone else — in addition to the staggering discounts, who knows what the previous owner left behind?

In this day and age, the growing collective inclination toward overconsumption brings about a cycle of purchasing and throwing away, all in order to get our hands on the newest and most trendy versions of items possible. As a result, more and more of what we buy ends up in already overflowing landfills, leading to the insidious buildup of contaminants that seep into water, soil, and even food. Landfills are also a potent source of heat-trapping gases such as methane, which contribute in part to the weather abnormalities and resource shortages that have arisen with the warming of the planet.

In other words, finding ways to keep salvageable products out of landfills, both by donating old possessions and by buying secondhand, is essential to the health of Earth — and it can help you save money at the same time.

"That IS a very cool jacket, too," one user commented.

"This is so wholesome and meant to be," another added.

