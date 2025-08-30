Shopper thrilled after finding 'gorgeous' vintage item for $10 at thrift store: 'What a find'

"And you know that thing will last another 80 years!"

It's hard to get nice, long-lasting furniture for an affordable price now. Most modern furniture looks like it'll fall apart if you sneeze, or you'd have to trade your firstborn to get it.

The solution might be closer than you'd think, though. There may be a thrift store in a strip mall near you or right across from the grocery store. If you haven't checked one out already, you might find something like this dresser someone shared in r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bought this awesome 1940s dresser for only 10 bucks!" the original poster said.

The dresser looks like it's been plucked from a light academia Pinterest board. The top drawer's handles are missing, but it's nothing a little TLC can't fix.

"I might go for a darker/richer stain. I legit stood in Lowe's looking at all the stains for an hour," the OP added in a comment.

Thrifting can help you find something similar. Instead of getting something that was mass-produced, you can get a piece that was built to last. This saves you money and the headache of replacing furniture pieces multiple times.

You may find a piece that's no longer being produced or is exceptionally rare and valuable. There's no telling what you'll find at a thrift store — you may just be pleasantly surprised.

Thrifting can also keep items out of landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that we throw out over nine million tons of furniture every year. Thrifting is one of many solutions we can embrace to bring this number down.

While reducing the amount we consume is the best way to stop overconsumption, thrifting lets us reuse materials. It helps us lower the amount we consume and can contribute to a better world and environment for everyone.

As for the proud owner of the 1940s dresser, several people congratulated them in the comments of their post.

"What a find!" one Reddit user exclaimed.

"It's gorgeous!!!!" another person said. "I love, love love antique dressers, this one has such beautiful wood."

A third Reddit user added: "And you know that thing will last another 80 years!"

