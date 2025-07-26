Influencer faces backlash after new footage exposes alarming behavior: 'Being mindful of our habits matters'

An influencer is being called out after trying to defend their shopping habits.

A post on r/InstaCelebsGossip, a subreddit dedicated to internet celebrity and influencer gossip, isn't at all shy to point out that overconsumption is a problem — even if you're thrifting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post focuses on a "thrifty girlie" and digital creator of "maximalist sustainable fashion" named Tanshi (@artybuzz), sharing screenshots of her reels and of her lengthy responses to comments that point out her questionable spending habits.

The first screenshot is a coat rack drenched in purses and bags she refers to as her "very own Christmas tree," and the second shows her attempt to justify the overconsumption by showing that everything is purchased secondhand.

While it's wonderful that she is opting to thrift over supporting fast fashion, commenters argued that there is still a line being crossed.

"I've been noticing a trend lately where influencers justify overconsumption by saying it's okay because they're thrifting," the original Reddit poster wrote.

To back up their point, the user included some of the 22-year-old influencer's responses to "haters" where she defends her excessive thrifting by saying, "overconsumption isn't just about having a lot of stuff" and that she's "literally the opposite." Tanshi, the influencer, goes on to explain that she curates her closet consciously and intentionally, choosing to upcycle and resell items to prevent waste that ends up in our landfills.

While the mindset of minimizing waste is fantastic, there seems to be a belief that making sustainable purchases through thrifting means it's a free-for-all.

The Redditor pointed out that overconsumption is still overconsumption, no matter where you shop. "[It still contributes to a culture of excess and can drive up prices or limit access for people who actually rely on thrift stores for affordable clothing," the OP wrote. "Being mindful of our habits matters, even when it's secondhand."

An influencer, by definition, is a person with the ability to influence potential buyers of a product or service by promoting or recommending the items on social media. They are designed to promote consumption and sometimes go overboard in hopes of enticing the masses. While this particular instance promotes thrifting, which is a great habit in moderation, many influencers are pushing single-use products to an excessive level. So much so that their collections of shower, beauty, and skincare products look more like stockrooms than what any one person could ever need in a lifetime.

The responses to the influencer's massive hauls and collection seemed to agree that there was a point being missed among the clutter.

"Influencers work overtime just to justify and glorify overconsumption," one Redditor commented.

"I'm so tired of these hauls," wrote another.

"Just because it's thrifted doesn't mean it won't end up in a landfill, overconsumption is the problem not where the products are coming from," said a third.

