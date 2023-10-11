Shopper makes unbelievable find in tech section of local thrift store: ‘Your score is next level’

In August, one Redditor became the latest to discover a working, in-the-box electronic device on a trip to the thrift store.

For smart shoppers on a budget, buying secondhand is second nature. Items are usually steeply discounted from their retail price, even when they’re in top condition. Luxury brands like Le Creuset and Gucci can turn up unexpectedly, giving thrifters a chance to own products they wouldn’t be able to afford new. Meanwhile, thrifters are reducing the need for new manufacturing while keeping used items out of the garbage.

Plus, it’s just fun to collect treasures for almost nothing, as this Redditor recently pointed out.

“Found a new/old Kindle at my local shop, sealed (until I got home),” said this gleeful poster.

Sure enough, their photos showed the e-reader in its original box, sealed in clear plastic. They called it a “new/old” Kindle because, while it is unused, it’s an older model — a 7th-generation Paperwhite, released in 2015.

Photo Credit: u/indie-guy / Reddit

Used and in good condition, this device can be found for over $40 on Amazon. There are no buying options there for a completely new one, however. But at the thrift store, it cost a whopping $1.99.

The Redditor’s final photo was of the Kindle booted up and running, with the first page of John Milton’s “Paradise Lost” on the screen.

Commenters were shocked at this thrifter’s incredible luck.

“What?!” asked one user. “Two weeks ago I was excited to find a Rocket Journal for $4 because I’ve always wanted to try it, and this was new and in-package. Your score is next level!”

In another comment, the same user added, “I’m really jealous. I preferred that version to the newer one I have now. Congrats.”

“Amazing score!” said another commenter. “Make sure you look at your public library for free ebooks!”

