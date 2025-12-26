Shopper thrilled after making jaw-dropping discovery in pocket of thrift store coat: 'I pulled out my hand and there they were'

"This is why I can't stop hoping."

A thrift shopper's dream came true when they made an amazing discovery inside a secondhand jacket they purchased.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the gleeful shopper shared their good news of discovering $500 left behind in the pocket of the parka they bought.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They were initially "elated" because the parka was new with tags, and they had wanted to replace the old one.

"Then it happened," the original poster said. "When I got home I stuck my hand in the pockets and felt some paper. I pulled out my hand and there they were. $500 in crisp $100 bills."

"I immediately went to Costco and bought a [Nintendo Switch 2] lol. Today will forever be my best thrift store day," they added, joking they would "retire" after this find.

Shopping at thrift stores and secondhand shops can yield some amazing finds, such as the $500 the lucky OP found. People have found cash left behind in wallets, gift cards in pockets, and even a working Kindle e-reader in a suitcase!

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

It's also a great way to save money on important items, as the OP was doing when hunting for a new parka.

You can score a lot of high-end finds at thrift stores, from Le Creuset cookware to designer fashion items, to overall unique finds with character, charm, and functionality.

Secondhand shopping doesn't just help your wallet; it also reduces resource use in manufacturing and keeps perfectly usable items from ending up in landfills. At those waste sites, they will take up space and contribute to the ever-growing amount of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere while they slowly break down.

Redditors in the comments celebrated with the OP, and some even shared similar stories of lucky finds.

"I found a bowling bag at the goodwill pay by the pound store and inside was $70 in tens in an envelope. I paid .15c," one person shared.

Another lucky person said they "bought a suit jacket and immediately took it in to dryclean." After picking it up, they found "a money clip with $200 in $50's."

"This is why I can't stop hoping," one person wrote. "Maybe one day."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.