Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after items for bargain price at thrift store: 'I'm jealous'

Thrifting for shoes can be a struggle if you are a larger size or do not want items in worn condition.

​However, one lucky thrifter came across a like-new pair of Dr. Martens in their size that had not been acclimated to a previous owner. They posted their excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

​"Like new Dr. Martens in my size? I never find Dr. Martens in my size or in nice condition. $40 AUD is a win for me," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

​The attached image shows a like-new pair of black leather slip-on Chelsea boots by Dr. Martens.

​Dr. Martens launched as a modest workwear boot in the early 1900s and worked its way into the closets of British glam, punk, and goth musicians as early as the 1970s, according to Dr. Martens. Now, it's a brand synonymous with music and festival culture, beloved by people of all genders worldwide.

​This brand is admired for its craftsmanship — the stitching, the high-quality leather, and the longevity — which is why the price tags match the quality.

​The Spence leather flared heel Chelsea boots are currently priced at $180 new. The OP found the shoes marked down to $40 AUD, roughly $26 USD, making them almost 90% off after taxes.

​According to a study by CouponFollow, thrifting instead of buying new can save shoppers an average of $1,760 a year. Whether it's on OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, Depop, or in brick-and-mortar shops, buying secondhand keeps millions of pounds of items out of the landfill. Goodwill alone diverts more than 4.2 million pounds of items from becoming trash.

​When we encourage a circular economy, we can keep items in circulation longer and reduce the volume of new items manufacturers churn out each year. If more people shopped for used clothing rather than new, it would drastically reduce the average textile waste of 82 pounds of clothing per year, according to Earth.org.

​Finding designer brands while thrifting is not uncommon, especially in larger metropolitan areas. Previous thrifters have found stellar finds such as Rag & Bone jeans for $13, a Ralph Lauren leather jacket for a few dollars, and Hunter rain boots for $10.

​The Redditors were excited about the OP's find.

​"These are lovely! Time to buy some blister plasters," one commenter joked.

​"I'm jealous!!!" another Redditor exclaimed.

