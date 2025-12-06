Shopper thrilled after finding luxury item for cheap at thrift store: 'Nice find'

"This is why thrifting is so wonderful."

A Reddit user is sparking major envy after sharing a high-fashion bag they found for just $13.

Posting on a popular thrifting subreddit, one user shared their find. "I found this expensive bag at the thrift store. I got a discount too! So it was less than $13 but is worth over $300," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is the exact moment thrifters live for. It's that shot of pure, uncut dopamine you get when you find a treasure map where the "X" is just a pile of someone else's discarded stuff. This post is the perfect example of the biggest benefit of thrifting: scoring valuable items for a massive discount.

It's also a huge win for the planet. An NYU report on the subject highlights thrifting as a key sustainable alternative to fast fashion. According to estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans dump over 21 billion pounds of textiles into landfills a year.

Buying secondhand gives clothes a second life and avoids the environmental damage of new production.

And it's not just about the big "treasure hunt" wins, either. For a lot of people, thrifting is a straightforward way to fight back against sky-high inflation. It's a way to get high-quality, everyday necessities without the high price tag.

One 2022 report found that 93% of Americans shop secondhand to counteract high prices, and another report found that shoppers save an average of $1,700 a year. That's a huge deal when swapping out your wardrobe for the season can take a massive toll on your bank account.

But make no mistake, this isn't just some rare, winning lotto ticket find. One shopper found an AllSaints leather backpack, worth $1,375, for only $12.

Another thrifter scored a $1,500 Brooks Brothers coat for just $45. It's not just clothes; someone else hauled home a unique 6-foot-tall crystal light fixture for $125. If you're looking for your own finds, there's a ton of great stuff out there and helpful advice for getting started.

Commenters on the post shared the excitement. "Nice find!" one user wrote.

The original poster replied, "Thanks! This is why thrifting is so wonderful."

Another simply said, "So pretty."

