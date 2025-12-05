Thrift shopper makes unexpected discovery after opening wallet purchased at Goodwill: 'That's so cool'

"We never know what we're going to find."

When searching through the Goodwill bins, the treasure is not always obvious. Sometimes it's the bright, vibrant dress on top; other times, it's the leftover cash hidden in a wallet at the bottom.

One Redditor shared a thrifting experience on the r/GoodwillBins subreddit, in which they found vintage cash.

"Found a 1988 5 dollar bill tucked in a wallet today!" the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached image shows the full bill and a close-up of the year it was printed.

Depending on the store, shopping in a Goodwill bin can feel like either decluttering someone else's home or treasure hunting. But when the treasure is good, it's worth the effort of sifting through the piles.

Previous shoppers have found incredible items in thrift stores and Goodwill bins, such as a Nintendo DS with 17 games, a Herman Miller Aeron chair, and a silk Sue Wong dress.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Others have found forgotten cash, jewelry, and gift cards, which can ultimately make thrifters a significant amount of money simply for the effort of checking every pocket and donated wallet.

Secondhand shopping is an incredible way to save your household hundreds of dollars a year on everything from the basic necessities to costumes to wedding gifts.

Thrifting also gets you access to older, better-quality clothing, out-of-print books and games, and seasonal items, often at prices below cost.

Thrifting is also much better for the environment than fast fashion, and American consumers already have a reputation for being wasteful.

According to Earth.org, the average American consumer tosses 82 pounds of clothing every year. Globally, 92 million tons of textiles end up in landfills every year.

Redditors were excited to share in the glee of the thrifter's find.

"That's great!" one commenter exclaimed. "We never know what we're going to find at the Goodwill Outlet bins!"

"That's so cool!" another added.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.