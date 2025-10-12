Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of item purchased from thrift store: 'Happy for you'

"I have never been more jealous of anyone!"

A happy Redditor posted a picture of a beautiful rug that they found at a thrift store, and people were envious.

The Reddit post was titled "Ruggable bug rug!" and featured two pictures. The first showcased the lovely, dark teal rug with an intricate insect design, and the second displayed the $7 price tag from the thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said in the caption, "I love bugs, I bought it solely for the fact it is covered in bugs! [Imagine] my surprise when i find out is a very pricey rug!"

The rug, from the popular brand Ruggable, retails for $259. These rugs are expensive due to their gorgeous designs, high quality, and washability. They can be tossed in the laundry and come out looking fresh and clean, making house chores easier.

People pay hundreds and sometimes thousands for Ruggable rugs. But the OP here paid less than $10.

While shopping at secondhand stores can mean finding one-of-a-kind items and enchanting antique pieces, you can also find modern luxury items.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Someone may have had this rug for a few months before they decided it wasn't for them. But after the return window expires, they're stuck with it. Thankfully for the OP, they decided to donate it instead of trashing it.

Thrift stores are treasure troves filled with discounted household essentials, unique gems, and high-end pieces. You can find amazing items while saving money. Plus, you're helping keep these items out of landfills, which emit gases that contribute to pollution.

Both donating to and shopping at thrift stores help the environment. It reduces landfill waste, manufacturing pollution, and transportation emissions. And you get to take home stunning items like this funky and elegant bug rug.

Many commenters were excited and jealous to see the OP's washable find.

One person groaned, "Ughhhhh I want that so bad."

"Whaaaa I have this one on my wishlist! Love it!" cried another commenter

And someone else admitted, "I have never been more jealous of anyone! I've been eyeing the round version on eBay for months, so happy for you!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.