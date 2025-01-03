Scientists make unexpected discovery about industrial factories after reviewing decades of satellite data — here's what they found

Groundbreaking research based on over 20 years of satellite and radar data has revealed a surprising connection between industrial emissions and cloud composition, with power plants facilitating snow creation.

A One Green Planet report explores how scientists found a link between industrial pollution changes in cloud composition and the creation of unexpected snowfall. A new study published in the journal Science describes how anthropogenic air pollution impacts the process of the formation of ice from supercooled cloud water droplets, which impacts our climate.

"There was an 8% reduction in cloud cover and an 18% reduction in cloud optical thickness," according to the study. "Additionally, daily glaciation-induced snowfall accumulations reached 15 millimeters. Glaciation events downwind of industrial aerosol hot spots indicate that anthropogenic aerosols likely serve as ice-nucleating particles."

Researchers studied cloud formations near 67 major industrial sites around the world. They discovered that pollution particles trigger ice formation, leading to snowfall that creates noticeable gaps or holes in cloud cover.

"The findings indicate that industrial aerosols facilitate the formation of ice within clouds rather than just liquid droplets," according to the One Green Planet report. "This ice formation not only contributes to localized snowfall but also affects the physical properties of clouds. Ice-laden clouds cover less area, are thinner, and reflect less sunlight compared to their droplet-only counterparts. This results in darker clouds that absorb more infrared radiation, potentially diminishing the cooling effect typically provided by brighter clouds."

The research illuminates the influence of industrial pollutants on weather patterns and their potential implications for climate modeling, a crucial but underexplored component of atmospheric science.

The new study's findings have wide-reaching implications for climate science, highlighting the need for deeper investigation into which pollutants most effectively drive ice nucleation and how to integrate these processes into future climate models.

Climate scientists have their hands full when it comes to studying the impacts of particle pollution on our warming world. A recent Pennsylvania State University study pointed out how microplastics could affect our planet's weather and climate.

There is little argument that climate models need to be improved. Models failed to explain the record heat observed in 2023. Climate models are essential tools for enhancing our understanding and forecasting of climate behavior across seasonal to centennial time frames.

If you believe there are factories near you causing undue pollution, you can also look into getting involved locally through community organizations directly or through donations.

