Shopper stunned after checking sticker on 'unbelievable' cookware set at Goodwill: 'What an amazing find!'

"These will be put to very good use!"

Good pots can cost money, but you may find deals depending on where you shop. Because one shopper gave thrifting a try, they were able to post a haul of several beautiful pots in mint condition for less than the price of one new one.

"I wasn't even going to stop in during my break but decided to make it quick. Fortunately, I did because someone donated a few hundred dollars in cookware!" the Redditor wrote. "These will be put to very good use!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you look closely at the first picture, you can see that one pot cost only $1.99. So, what was the total bill?

The lucky shopper told a commenter it was "15 dollars for everything. I couldn't believe it."

That's for four pots — two of which had lids. The price marked a stark comparison to what one commenter found: "Wooow I saw 1 all clad pan the other day and it was $50."

The lucky pot owner isn't the first shopper to save money and stock their kitchen with thrift store finds. Another thrifter found a KitchenAid stand mixer — despite being worth $250-500, it was available for only $90. For $9, another shopper got a Zojirushi rice cooker that usually retails for $200-plus.

All these items could be sitting in landfills. However, by donating to and buying from thrift stores, everyone can do their part to repurpose items as many times as possible. The parts on various appliances don't break down well and take up space for years. They also leak contaminants such as lead and mercury into the environment.

As you gain experience thrifting, not only will you have savings, but you can also expect to find rare items that are no longer made. In addition to your kitchen, stock your closet with cool vintage coats, luxury brand candles, and one-of-a-kind glass bracelets.

Noting the quality of the pots, one person said: "My husband loves to cook and did a ton of research on pots and pans. He bought these last year, they are [very well made] and definitely not cheap! What an amazing find!!!"

Another user complained: "I am trying to switch to stainless steel & every time I go, it's $8-$15 for scratched up, dingy crud. I am so happy for you! Gives me hope I can one day find something!"

"What an unbelievable price!!! Great find!" someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.