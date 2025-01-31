Shopper stunned after discovering unexpected luxury brand in thrift store: 'What a lucky find'

Moments such as these keep the joy of treasure hunting alive and well.

A Reddit user recently shared in a post their excitement after scoring an incredible deal in the candle aisle of a thrift store, and the find impressed fellow thrifters.

In r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user showed off their nearly perfect Diptyque Mimosa candle, which cost just $3.99 — with an additional 25% off. "Merry Christmas indeed," they captioned the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Diptyque candles are loved for their unique scents and sleek minimalistic designs. Prices often reach more than $70 for a standard size, so they're not something you'd typically buy on a budget.

The Mimosa scent, with its fresh floral notes, adds a subtle warmth that makes any space feel inviting. Finding one for such an affordable price is not an everyday event.

Thrifting is all about finding interesting or luxurious items without spending a ton, and it's great for the planet too. It gives things a new life instead of having them end up in landfills. Shopping secondhand can mean finding unique items — and you often get high quality and low prices. Thrift stores are also full of surprises, sometimes even rare, one-of-a-kind finds.

Thrift stores are packed with all kinds of hidden gems you might not be able to afford otherwise.

From fancy candles to vintage clothes and solid furniture, shopping secondhand gives you tons of options. Knowing the best times to shop and which neighborhoods have the most promising thrift stores can make all the difference.

The original poster's deliciously fragrant discovery is a reminder of why so many people turn to thrifting as both a hobby and a lifestyle. Moments such as these keep the joy of treasure hunting alive and well.

"Diptyque candles are my Holy Grail find," one user wrote, sharing their own experience of stumbling upon Diptyque shampoo and conditioner in a thrift store.

Another commenter responded by praising the brand, saying, "Their shampoo and conditioner makes my hair feel so soft!"

And someone else said, "Ah, what a lucky find!"

