Shopper thrills online community with rare thrift store find for single-digit price: 'Incredible'

This handmade bracelet is one-of-a-kind and certainly worth more than what the shopper paid.

One shopper recently bought a bracelet worth hundreds and only paid a few dollars.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is filled with thrift store success stories, and this find is no exception. A Redditor shared a photo of a stunning bracelet they bought for a fraction of the original price.

"Venetian Murano Glass 'Millefiori' handmade glass bracelet for $3," they wrote.

Millefiori is a glasswork technique wherein "tiny glass canes are layered into a design and then cut into thin pieces. The delicately placed pieces are then fused together," Made Murano Glass explained.

Murano Glass Italy's bracelet collection features 24-karat gold and 925 silver chains adorned with handmade glass beads. The prices range from $90 to $140.

Thrift store scores like this aren't uncommon. Thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales are treasure troves for all kinds of items.

One shopper thought they were buying a pocket-size Monopoly game for $2.99 — only to find a limited edition Monopoly watch. Another found a $600 Vitamix blender for just $10.

Not only is thrift shopping a great way to save money, but it's also a great way to help the planet. Each year, millions of tons of perfectly good clothes, furniture, and appliances are thrown away and end up in landfills.

By donating and thrifting, these items can be diverted from landfills, saving valuable resources and helping others in the process. According to ThredUp's resale report, "if everyone bought one secondhand clothing item instead of new this year, it would save the equivalent of: 76M cars taken off the road for a day, 46B days of drinking water for one person, 37B hours of watching Netflix."

Fellow thrift shoppers congratulated the Redditor on their unique purchase.

"Beautiful!" one user said. "Incredible find!"

