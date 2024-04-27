Shopper thrilled after finding incredible kitchenware item at local thrift store: 'I never find deals like this'

Everyone loves a good deal. This Redditor struck kitchenware gold — twice.

A lucky Reddit user found not one but two KitchenAid stand mixers at the same thrift store. They shared an image of the $90 mixer to r/thriftstorehauls, saying, "This is the second KitchenAid stand mixer I've bought from this thrift shop!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said the appliance "[ranges] $250-$500 depending on the model and color! This one is probably around $400 new." They were able to save hundreds of dollars by thrifting.

Thrifting is a great way to save big on everything from clothes to furniture to appliances. One shopper found a high-end speaker worth $1300 — for just $20. Another stumbled upon a $400 Tiffany's bracelet with a $4 price tag. These savings aren't a rarity; there's a collection of these finds here. According to CouponFollow, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

Not only are you saving money, but you're also helping the environment. Many kitchen appliances like stand mixers and toasters should be recycled due to their composition. United Electronic Recycling noted that "old appliances are made of steel, aluminum, and other materials that can easily be repurposed."

Otherwise, these appliances end up in landfills, where they can take hundreds of years to break down. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "2.2 million tons of small appliance waste [was] generated, only about 5.6 percent was recycled."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By recycling these appliances, you help reduce the strain on our natural resources. And if your appliance still has some life left in it, donating it to a thrift store like Goodwill will help it stay out of landfills.

The Cool Down has a guide for changing the way you get rid of your old stuff, and another for thrift shopping and selling.

Commenters congratulated the user on their fantastic find.

One user said, "First time seeing one in this colour, so pretty. Congratulations on the epic find."

"I need this SO BAD," commented another. "I never find deals like this!! Congrats."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.