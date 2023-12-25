  • Home Home

Shopper hits thrift store ‘jackpot’ with outfit retailing for hundreds of dollars: ‘[Finds] like these are why I thrift’

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: iStock

The holidays came early for a thrifter who hit the “jackpot” when shopping for one of the most festive times of the year. 

In the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, a Redditor shared her finds worth $760 in retail value, modeling a red Tanya Taylor silk wrap dress with an “amazing zodiac print” and black below-the-knee Eileen Fisher “Keto” knit boots. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The cost of the haul? Only $11.

“The dress was marked $7 but 20% off, and the boots were marked as $14 but there’s a cut on the inner calf of one so the cashier gave them to me for $5. Since they’re knit, I can repair the cut,” the Redditor wrote.  

“[Finds] like these are why I thrift,” one commenter said

There are thousands of thrift stores in the U.S. alone, and it’s not a stretch to suggest an amazing item could be around the corner, with a Vera Wang wedding dress, a $1,500 Brooks Brothers winter coat, and a Jean Paul Gaultier slip dress among other finds for a fraction of their original costs. 

If those savings on premium goods aren’t exciting enough, consider that reusing items also does our planet a favor. 

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, clothing is the primary source of textile waste in landfills, with 11.3 million tons ending up as trash in the U.S. annually. 

Some of those textiles release microplastics, which jeopardizes human and animal health. As noted by the European Environment Agency, “Fast fashion accounts for particularly high levels of such releases because fast fashion garments account for a high share of first washes, as they are used for only a short time and tend to wear out quickly due to their low quality.”

Other commenters on Reddit applauded the shopper’s haul, pointing to the items’ versatility and quality.

“What a couple of great finds — you can wear those items [in] so many other ways,” one person said.

“You hit the jackpot! Both look brand new,” wrote another

