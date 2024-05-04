Shopper surprised after opening suitcase bought from thrift store: 'That's quite the score'

"And this is why we love digging through mounds of trash!"

Some people spend their lives hunting for treasure. If you're really lucky, you just might strike gold.

One Redditor posted proof that it's possible on r/ThriftStoreHauls after shopping with their mother.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Searching through bins in the outlet, their mother pulled out a suitcase and found some 22-cent stamps and a gold coin — a lira from the Vatican coined in the time of Pope Pius XI.

"My mom found gold (literally)," they wrote in the caption.





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



After an image search, the Redditor realized their mom had found something special. They got it appraised to discover it's 99.1% gold and could be worth up to $500 once the market rises.

One Redditor informed the OP that the coin is actually worth even more than that because it's such a rare piece.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Rare finds are part of the thrill of thrifting. From Bob Dylan records to vintage cameras and designer bags, shoppers constantly prove that secondhand shopping is worth the hunt.

One thrifty shopper furnished their entire house for $1,800. The savings alone are worth it. Another thrifter kept a spreadsheet and found they were saving 56% to 94% on every purchase.

Thrifting keeps money in your pocket, avoids mass-produced products, and keeps items out of landfills. Occasionally, some items have never been used at all, making the slashed price even more of a win.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Especially when shopping for clothes, opting to go vintage keeps you from supporting fast fashion, which is one of the most polluting industries on the planet.

Choosing where and how you spend your money also helps send a message to larger corporations that it might be in their best interest to shift their bottom lines as well.

The post received concern as to the actual value of the coin, along with envious applause.

"That's quite the score!!" a Redditor exclaimed in the comments.

"And THIS is why we love digging through mounds of trash!" another comment read.

"That is incredible," wrote a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.