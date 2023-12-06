  • Home Home

Thrifter finds ‘score of the century’ inside dust bag at local Goodwill store: ‘It’s beautiful’

“Respectfully, I hate you.”

by Sara Klimek
“Respectfully, I hate you."

Photo Credit: u/SmellySockSmeller / Reddit

Designer bags can be the perfect statement piece to have to hang on your shoulder. And one user recently made the “score of the century” inside the bins at their local Goodwill Outlet. 

The user shared photos of their find, a Louis Vuitton bag hidden inside a Prada dust bag, on the Reddit r/ThriftStoreHauls forum. The Louis Vuitton piece came with a brand-new lock and product tags. 

“Respectfully, I hate you."
Photo Credit: u/SmellySockSmeller / Reddit
“Respectfully, I hate you."
Photo Credit: u/SmellySockSmeller / Reddit

“I’ve been told by a bunch of purse people that it looks good so far,” the user wrote in the post’s title.

A Reddit commenter seconded its authenticity, saying, “I’m a luxury authenticator for over 2 years and by the looks of the hardware and date code, it looks authentic.”

The Louis Vuitton bag is one of the most sought-after pieces in modern fashion. New pieces from the brand retail for upwards of several thousands of dollars. 

Not only is thrifting a great way to reduce the need to create new products, but it also keeps older pieces out of the landfill. Plus, if you cross your fingers and shop methodically, you may score something as valuable as the product that this lucky user got. 

Other users have also been lucky with designer finds at their local thrift stores and have also taken to r/ThriftStoreHauls to share their luck. One Redditor found a blue Coach bag for $10 that could be resold for several hundred dollars. Another user found a Vince leather jacket, which could retail for upwards of $1000. 

Users expressed their jealousy and their admiration for the Redditor’s find. 

“It’s beautiful and I’m happy for you. Also looks real to me. I mean SCORE of the century,” one user wrote

“Respectfully, I hate you,” commented another.

Other shoppers noted that their trips to Goodwill Outlets haven’t been as fruitful. “The only thing I found in the bins was a used plunger. First and last bins visit,” one user joked

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x