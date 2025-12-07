Thrift shopper thrilled after finding sought-after items for 'killer' price: 'Amazing'

A Redditor had a truly heartwarming encounter while secondhand shopping and had to share it with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"It happened! Barely worn Docs in my size for a killer price!" wrote the original poster. "The amazing part is - a woman had these in her cart and was debating buying them b/c they were not her size. I told her she should NOT pass them up! After finding out they WERE my size - she told me to try them on . . . then told me how cute they looked with my outfit and said - 'They're yours.' I flipped out right there in the store. Thank you my thrift store angel!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Doc Marten boots she posted a picture of included a price tag of $9.99. These normally cost around $170. Other sharp-eyed shoppers have been able to find similar discounts on Doc Martens, including on versions with rose embroidery.

Finding incredible deals like this is almost as exciting as connecting with fellow thrifters, but these aren't the only benefits of secondhand shopping.

Buying used means avoiding the steep environmental cost of manufacturing new clothes from scratch. This includes the footprint from extracting the oil needed to produce synthetic fibers.

Thrifting also prevents waste downstream. Without secondhand shops, clothing would go to landfill, emit methane as it decomposes, and shed microplastics over time. Those particles can find their way into human food sources and introduce a range of health risks once ingested.

Shopping secondhand is a big part of the solution, but you can also participate by selling secondhand. There are a range of used item markets that you can participate in to ensure your gently loved items find a second life.

Reddit commenters were super-impressed by the original poster's thrift store haul.

"You deserve it," wrote one community member. "You told her to buy it and not pass it up when you could have been greedy. Instead you were rewarded for your selflessness. Enjoy."

"I love this story! Wear them well, great find," replied another.

