Shopper shares how they nabbed a pair of ‘fresh,’ like-new Doc Martens for just $15: ‘Never thought I’d see the day’

A Reddit user shared an incredible find from a thrift store: a beautiful pair of Dr. Martens boots that were the perfect size.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user shows off their latest amazing purchase from a thrift store — a black pair of Doc Martens boots for just $15. A new pair of the boots can cost upward of $100, so it’s clear that the user scored incredible savings.

“Never thought I’d see the day where I’d find a pair of Doc Martens in my size at the thrift, but here we are!” the user writes in their caption.



Though the attached picture of the boots shows a few marks on the toes, the user was able to remove many of them with tremendous ease.

“Luckily, a lot of the ‘scratches’ were just dirt and wiped off easily with a wipe when I got them home, but there are a few deeper scuffs that I’d love to try to fix!” they explain.

The r/ThriftStoreHauls forum is an online gathering space for frugal users to share their best finds at secondhand stores. Other users have shared everything from vintage cameras to coats to pieces of art, all worth more than $1,000 each — and all purchased for $50 or less.

By purchasing goods at thrift stores and secondhand retailers, you give unwanted and used items a second life and prevent them from ending up in landfills, where they contribute to the dangerous overheating of our planet. Buying used products is a simple way we can contribute to the circular economy and avoid unnecessary waste.

Other Reddit users shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

“The worst part of owning them is breaking them in: you scored!” one user comments.

“What a score!!! I bought mine back in 1983, and they still look great and feel great,” another user writes.

“Those look so fresh I don’t think they’ve been broken in,” another adds.

