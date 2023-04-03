Thrifty shopper shares how they convinced their boyfriend to furnish his bedroom for just $30: ‘He’s glad he listened’

Sometimes your partner really does know best, and this Redditor and their boyfriend are no exception.

In a viral Reddit post, this user shared how they convinced their boyfriend to thrift a metal bed frame. It perfectly matches their bedroom setup, and they won’t be losing sleep over the price tag.

“He’s glad he listened,” the Redditor writes in their post.

The Redditor paid just $30 for the bed frame. In the post, the user shared photos of the vintage-style gold bed frame. After assembly, it complemented the furniture and decor already in the bedroom.

Similar bed frames retail for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars from furniture stores. This Redditor scored a true bargain with this one-of-a-kind purchase.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

More and more homeowners and renters are looking to thrift stores and Facebook marketplace to find secondhand furniture. You can find more unique pieces to personalize your space.

The furniture resale industry continues to grow rapidly, as consumers look to save money and the planet by buying pre-owned pieces. The market is projected to hit $16.6 billion in sales by 2025, a 70% increase from 2018.

You can decorate your space with secondhand items and completely furnish your home at only a fraction of the cost. Plus, you’ll get to tell your partner, roommate, or family member, “I told you so,” when your thrifted piece looks like it was made for your living space.

Reddit users were impressed by this special thrift store find and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

“I normally don’t like this kind of bed frame, but you changed my mind,” one Redditor writes. “It looks absolutely gorgeous!”

“This really does look fantastic! Good eye,” another user adds.

A Redditor comments, “Looks so great in your room.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.