Eagle-eyed shopper spots shocking price tag on 'imitation' Rolex at thrift store: 'My watchmaker verified'

"This has to be one of the best thrift store finds on this sub."

Every once in a while a thrifter gets lucky and makes the rest of us jealous. One collector took to Reddit to show off the incredible deal they got on a designer watch.

Sometimes the best thing to do is take to Reddit and brag a little bit — this thrifter did just that. In a photo shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Redditor flaunted the Rolex they got for around a 99% discount.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The watch was marked at $49 since the store listed it as an "imitation." However, this collector had a hunch, and they wrote: "My watchmaker verified that it's authentic. Retail for these is anywhere from $3500 to $5500 with the box and papers. In this condition, $4-4,500ish."

The post has several photos showing the markers that led the poster to believe this watch may be a real Rolex. Some signs of wear can be seen but the watch is in great condition, and for the price, it's beyond a great deal. The poster wrote, "I thought folks here would get a kick out of it." Boy were they right.

While it might be fun to find a designer watch, a vintage bag, or a one-of-a-kind item, regular thrifting is rewarding too.

Simply trying to buy half your new clothes at a thrift store can save the average shopper around $75 a year. Buying secondhand also helps keep clothing and textiles out of the landfill. The EPA reported that, in 2018, "landfills received 11.3 million tons" of textiles. Small changes — like shopping secondhand — help the planet and keep more money in your wallet. Plus, with the rise of fast fashion, vintage clothing is often higher quality anyway.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Folks on Reddit were excited about this incredible score. One commenter wrote, "This has to be one of the best thrift store find[s] on this sub."

🗣️ If you buy refurbished products, what's your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another person said: "Unreal score. Congrats! You'd think any thrift store worth their salt would check anything with a third party when it could potentially be this valuable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.