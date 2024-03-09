Economics student squashes common myth about the cost of clothing: 'We're too poor to buy cheap things'

The video's thousands of likes prove that people are taking note and reconsidering their shopping habits.

We can't afford fast fashion anymore.

A popular TikTok video is exposing the hidden costs of the fast fashion industry. User kc! (@kckudipie), an economics graduate, argues that cheap clothes end up costing consumers more in the long run.

In the video, KC shares a parable: "You and your twin [each] get $100 for your shared birthday. Hooray! Your twin buys six pieces from Urban Outfitters. Awesome sale, spent less than a hundred bucks, actually. You, on the other hand, buy a cashmere sweater that is $100. Your twin says, 'Ha, ha, I have more pieces than you, and I spent less than $100!'"

Initially, it seems like your twin got the better deal because your twin got more items for their money. But KC then reveals what happens after just a couple wears and washes.

The fast fashion tops and dresses already appear worn, with shrinking, pilling, and fading making them unwearable. The cashmere sweater, on the other hand, stays soft and beautiful for decades to come.

KC argues that the true cost of an item includes its longevity and quality, not just its price tag. Fast fashion provides short-term convenience to follow trends, but it lacks value in the long run. Higher quality pieces from sustainable brands or secondhand shops might have higher upfront costs, but their durability saves money over time.

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get," says KC. "The value one gets from fast fashion is convenient to catch the train of the trend. The real value of quality clothing is a piece that you get to wear for an entire lifetime."

KC's anti-fast fashion message resonates with TikTok users.

Commenters shared their own experiences with cheap clothes falling apart quickly: "I heard someone say 'we're too poor to buy cheap things' and it changed my life."

Some TikTok users attest to KC's time-honored advice: "My mom engraved this in my brain at such a young age! I'm 25 and have clothes from highschool I still wear because they're what I consider timeless."

Others talked about the satisfaction of owning better-made items: "It just FEELS so much better."

By revealing the hidden financial and environmental expenses of fast fashion, KC's video makes a compelling case for investing in quality over quantity. The video's thousands of likes prove that people are taking note and reconsidering their shopping habits.

