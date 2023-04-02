Marine Layer will pay you $5 for each of your old, worn-out T-shirts — regardless of where you bought them

T-shirts must meet certain fabric criteria — ideally, they’re pure cotton — and can be from any brand and in any condition.

Re-Spun is a shirt recycling program from Marine Layer that pays you for recycling your old tees instead of sending them to landfills. Here’s how it works.’

How does the Marine Layer Re-Spun program work?

Consumers looking to recycle their worn clothing and earn some extra spending money can make $5 in credit on any Marine Layer merchandise for each T-shirt recycled.

T-shirts should meet certain fabric criteria — ideally, they’re pure cotton — and can be from any brand and in any condition. The brand says athletic wear made from spandex material can’t be taken back, but they offer a good hack for making the most out of these: cut them up into dishrags, as they work super well for drying dishes.

To participate, customers can fill out the form on the Marine Layer website to receive the recycling kit. Mailing shirts is free, and you can also take them to any participating stores near you. Then, once the shirts have been received, you can activate your credit to go toward any item on the Marine Layer website or in the store.

Why should I recycle my old T-shirts?

The casual apparel brand Marine Layer takes its environmental responsibility seriously. It says its Re-Spun program has diverted more than 475,000 T-shirts from landfills since it launched in 2018. Its goal is 600,000 by next year.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“We’re building a responsible and sustainable business that takes care of our community and our planet,” Marine Layer says on its website.

“Fast fashion isn’t our style,” Marine Layer says. “That’s why we work with our community to close the loop on textile waste.” It says it also donates excess clothing to nonprofits like Delivering Good.

Textile waste is a leading contributor to landfills. “In America alone, an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste — equivalent to 85% of all textiles — end up in landfills on a yearly basis,” reports Earth.org.

This contributes to planet-warming gases and pollution, as well as significant financial losses. Earth.org says some $500 billion is lost every year because of “under-wearing” garments and failure to recycle them.

Are there similar programs to Marine Layer’s Re-Spun?

Re-Spun isn’t the only trade-in program for clothes. There’s a growing number of companies taking back garments and offering cash or credit. Lululemon will pay you for sending in your worn workout gear. So will ethical outdoor company Patagonia — it takes back clothes and gear for credit. And you can also earn credit from American Eagle by sending the retailer your old jeans.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.