Shopper stunned after discovering retail value of secondhand sunglasses: 'They are beautiful'

A lucky thrifter discovered the stylish secondhand sunglasses they bought were actually a high-end brand with a steep retail price.

A Redditor posted a picture of their recently purchased Chloé sunglasses. The oversized lenses and subtly abstract gold frame were perfect for the hippy costume they were putting together.

Little did they know that these chic sunnies were originally priced at $455. And these aren't an old style, either. They're still listed on the Chloé website.

A commenter asked how much they thrifted them for, something everyone was wondering. The original poster answered, "Less than $4, I know that for sure." An 88% discount on fresh designer glasses is a fabulous bargain.









This is a stellar example of the designer items people find while thrifting. The thrifter wasn't even hunting for designer products.

Keen-eyed shoppers find designer clothes, high-end furniture, expensive cookware, and fine jewelry for low prices all the time. A name brand like Chloé is a thrilling thrifting find, but more common than you might think.

Beyond luxury goods, thrift stores also help you save money on everyday necessities. Or, you can find one-of-a-kind vintage items and rare valuables.

You score unique finds, and these items get a second life rather than going to landfills, where they contribute to water, soil, and air pollution.

Plus, buying brand-new items leads to even more pollution from manufacturing and transportation pollution. If this thrifter had ordered a cheap pair of hippy glasses online, the order would've created more pollution. And they wouldn't have these gorgeous lenses.

Many commenters were jealous but also happy to celebrate the bargain with the original poster. One person said, "They are beautiful, for real. Congrats!"

Another commenter shared a similar thrifting success story involving Chloé. They wrote, "I thrifted a pair of Chloé flats in my size for $8.99 a few weeks ago … was shocked to see a retail price of over $500." As mentioned, these kinds of high-end finds are more common than most people think.

