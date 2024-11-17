New study highlights outlook for global air quality: 'An acceleration of efforts will be needed'

The Guardian reported that in 2023 the European Union experienced an 8% decline in gas pollution from 2022. The EU is now 37% below its 1990 pollution levels.

This steep decline is the most significant annual drop in decades, aside from the plummet during COVID-19.

High gas pollution levels affect air quality and trap solar heat in Earth's atmosphere. Reducing pollution keeps global temperatures down and minimizes severe or fatal climate events, including heatwaves, floods, and more.

According to the European Commission's latest Climate Action Progress Report, the adoption of wind and solar energy accounted for the most significant drop in pollution levels. Compared to 2022, pollution in the power sector fell by a staggering 24%.

In the Effort Sharing Regulation sectors, the report found that building pollution fell by 5.5%, agricultural pollution by 2%, and transport pollution by 1%.

These trends are encouraging. The EU is making steady strides toward its goal of reducing harmful pollution by 55% by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. This international treaty aims to keep the global average temperature rise to a minimum (ideally below 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid extreme ramifications.

According to leading research scientists, achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement would have quantifiable improvements for human health and economies. As reported by NASA, limiting the rise of global temperatures to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit through the end of the century would prevent 4.5 million premature deaths, 1.4 million hospitalizations and emergency room visits, 1.7 million cases of dementia, 300 million lost workdays, and 440 million tons of crop losses in the United States.

Current EU policies, including a first-of-its-kind tariff on toxic gas products, are expected to reduce pollution by 43%. Including pending policies, that number could rise to 49%. However, the EU would still be short of its target by decade's end.

Per The Guardian, the authors of the European Environment Agency's latest trends and projections report wrote, "The significant emissions reductions in 2023 mark a major step towards the overall 2030 climate target" but that "an acceleration of efforts will be needed."

