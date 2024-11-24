Shopper stunned after reading label inside vintage coat found at thrift store: 'Very cool old find'

A shopper found a fun piece of personal history at their local thrift store while making a sustainable choice.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the shopper shared photos of a real mink fur coat they found for only $25 with the original owner's name sewn inside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Real fur coat with original owner's name sewn inside. Very cool old find!" they wrote in the caption of their photos, showcasing the tag from the manufacturer, Adler Irmasam Furs, and the embroidery with the one-time owner's name, Ilse Glow.

When it comes to anything fur, thrifting will always be the more sustainable option, as it does not require further harm to wildlife. Even faux fur has its environmental downsides. Most faux fur is made of plastic materials, and it has an energy-intensive finishing process, all of which require dirty energy and lead to pollution. Faux fur also goes in and out of being on trend with fast fashion, which has devastating impacts on the environment.









Shoppers have been embracing thrift shopping thanks to fantastic finds like this. One person discovered a Christian Dior fur coat in their local second hand store for about $11, while another person found a 100% wool cape from the 1960s at their store for just $5.

Thrift shopping is not only a great money saver, but it also helps save perfectly good items from winding up in landfills. Every year, people in the United States throw out 34 billion pounds of used textiles, per the BU School of Public Health. These items release planet-warming gases as they decompose in landfills, oftentimes slowly if they're made from unnatural materials.

People in the comments section were impressed with the thrifter's find.

"Omg what a gorgeous find!," one person wrote, admitting they hoped to score a similar coat one day.

Another person revealed they found a fur coat for $15 at a garage sale with the initials inside that "made it seem 'loved.'" They added that they "absolutely will wear this when it gets cold!!"

